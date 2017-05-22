Australian High Commission organises indigenous textiles fashion show

In celebration of its National Reconciliation Week, the Australian High Commission in Ghana has announced a fashion extravaganza for stakeholders fashion industry.

The event dubbed “Indigenous Textiles Fashion Show” will come off on June 3, at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra.

The event will be organised in partnership with the Board of Fashion Ghana as well as Vickie Remoe and Company.

Scheduled to commence at 4 pm, special guests confirmed to attend the event will include Australian Indigenous designer, Arkie Barton, Australian Aboriginal fashion label Magpie Goose, and final year fashion design students of the Radford University College.

The students include Steve French, Sama Fletcher, Samuel Otteng and Alexandra Tomiyama.

The event will present a range of unique Australian and Ghanaian textiles and designs which express the creative wealth, versatility, and beauty of the indigenous cultures of Australia and Ghana in addition to telling the stories of the designers’ people.

Indigenous Textiles Fashion Show is supported by Emirates Airlines and La Villa Boutique Ghana.

