Amanano Rural Bank supports Yaa Asantewaa Girls SHS in Kumasi

The cement is to be used in the construction and completion of a two-storey teachers’ apartment which when completed, would accommodate four teachers and their families.

AMANANO Rural Bank in the Ashanti Region has presented 100 bags of cement to the Yaa Asantewaa Girls Senior High School (SHS) in Kumasi.

Social responsibility

The General Manager of the bank who made the presentation, Mr Noble Christian Osei-Bonsu, said the presentation was in response to a request made by the authorities of the school as part of their corporate social responsibility.

He explained that education was important in building human resource for the accelerated development of the country, hence the need to complement the government’s efforts in that sector.

Appreciation

The Headmistress of the school, Madam Asuande Eshun Fameyeh, expressed appreciation to the management of the bank for its support and pledged to make good use of the cement to merit the purpose for the donation.

She appealed to other well-meaning Ghanaians, philanthropists, corporate organisations among others, to also extend support to the school to help improve on teaching and learning.

Madam Fameyeh mentioned the lack of infrastructure, security and the encroachment of lands as some of the challenges confronting the school.



