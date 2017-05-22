Alex Amankwah qualifies for 2017 IAAF Championships (VIDEO)

Amankwah, 25, dipped below the 1:45.90seconds entry standard to claim his ticket for the Championship.

Middle distance runner Alex Amankwah became the fourth Ghanaian athlete to qualify for the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championship in London after setting a National Record of 1minute:44.80 seconds to win the Georgia Meet of Champions on Friday night in the USA.

He finished ahead of Drew Windle (1:45.02) and Erik Sowinski (1:45.23) to win the event organised by the United States Athletic Federation at the Marietta Gigh School in Georgia, USA.

Amankwah’s effort broke Kennedy Osei’s national record of 1:45.13 seconds which was set in 1994.

The Ghana Athletics Association have confirmed that 2016 Olympic Games participant now holds both the national indoor and outdoor records for the 800metres distance.

Amankwah joins his compatriots Nadia Eke, Emmanuel Dasor and Janet Amponsah who have already claimed their tickets for the Championships which will be held between August 4-13 at the Olympic Stadium in West London.

It is the second time that Amankwah has qualified for the IAAF World Championship but he will be looking forward to making his first appearance after missing out on the 2015 edition in China over difficulties with acquiring an entry visa to the Asian country.

Watch Alex Amankwah’s race below;



