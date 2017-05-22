3 die in Tatale robbery attack

Among the dead are two of the suspected robbers and a resident of Tatale who died at the Tatale Health Centre.

Three persons have been confirmed dead following an armed robbery attack at Tatale in the Tatale-Sangule District in the Northern Region on Sunday evening.

While some residents of the area claimed six people were shot dead comprising three robbers and three residents, the Northern Regional Police Command put the death toll in the robbery incident at three.

The Northern Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Mr Patrick Sarpong Graphic Online that the police and some community members have mobilised and are at the heels of the robbers who are said to have fled into the bush.

He said the robbery incident occurred between 4pm and 5pm on Sunday when six armed robbers riding motorbikes entered the Tatale Township and attacked an MTN mobile money outlet and took away an unspecified amount of money.

ACP Sarpong said the robbers also took away an unspecified amount of money from people who normally changed money for business people who commute between Tatale and Togo.

He said the robbers shot the resident during the attack and the police reinforcement from Yendi pursued the robbers and shot two of them.

Some residents in the area who spoke to Graphic Online said Mondays were market days in Tatale but most residents were in doors with shops also shut for fear of being attacked by the robbers who they believed were hiding in bushes in the area.

Tatale, a border town in the Northern Region has been experiencing armed robbery attacks which often occurred on the eve of market days normally on Mondays



