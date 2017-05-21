Oil flows from Offshore Cape Three Points fields in record time

The lead operator on Saturday launched production from the field off the coast of the Western Region, in just two and a half years after commencement of the project, and three months ahead of schedule date, reaching record time-to-market.

Ghana’s third independent oil and gas field operated by Italian oil giant, Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi (ENI) has started production from the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) ahead of August 2017 schedule date for first oil.

The takeoff was after the successful installation of all subsea infrastructures and hooking it up to the production platform – FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor which arrived in Ghana on April 10, 2017 and moored on the OCTP field in the Tano Basin.

The fields hold about 770 million barrel of oil equivalent (mboe), of which 500 million barrels of oil and 270mboe of non-associated gas – about 40 billion cubic meters.

The Wells

Production to be carried out by the “FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor” will produce up to 85,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) through 18 underwater wells.

Aside that, the OCTP project includes the development of gas fields, which provide critical answer to reliable power generation for the country energy sector which over the years saddled by insufficient fuel for the thermal generating units in Tema and Aboadze.

With commencement of production, the 63-kilometer submarine pipeline that will transport gas to Sanzule’s onshore receiving facilities (ORF) would be in place to transmit approximately 180 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).



