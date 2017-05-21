Mahama attends AfDB meeting in India

Former President John Dramani Mahama is in Ahmedabad, India to attend the 52nd Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group, according to a statement issued by Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to Mr Mahama.

The AfDB, which works to reduce poverty and improve the living conditions of African people, is meeting on the theme ‘Transforming Agriculture for Wealth Creation in Africa.’

Former President Mahama will be speaking at a session on ‘Engaging Africa’s youth in Agriculture’ and also participate in a number of other sessions on Financing Infrastructure, Addressing Africa’s nutrition challenges, and Africa- Asia Partnerships.

Mr. Mahama is attending the meetings at the invitation of the AfDB and the Indian Government. The meeting, which opens formally on Monday will end on May 26, 2017.





