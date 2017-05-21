Hollywood Actor Reveals His Favorite Nigerian Meal Is Pounded Yam And Eguisi!

Actor from the Block buster movie “BLACK HAWK DOWN” opens up to Princess Halliday on Princess Halliday show how he is glued to Nigerian dishes!

Watch teaser:



Raz Adoti whose family lineage links to Lagos Nigeria couldn’t help but express his solidarity for Africa.

“Beauty Equates to Leadership” -PRINCESS HALLIDAY

Empower Africa Initiative- Princess Halliday show is having its re-run across MNET channels after five years. The first season of the show first aired across 48 African countries via MNET’s exclusivity in 2011. Princess Halliday who constantly champions leadership parity for girls and women continuously integrates extraordinary men and women in Hollywood who come together to discuss gender and leadership parity for Africa. With an additional degree in leadership from Woodbury University Los Angeles California, Princess Halliday believes “Beauty Equates to Leadership”.