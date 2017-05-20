Yasmin Kumi wins first edition of the Authenticity Project

Ms. Kumi took home a cash prize of GHC 10,000 to assist in expanding her project.

Ms Yasmin Kumi, founder of Africa Foresight Group, an organisation aimed at building local companies into global champions by offering world-class, locally accessible services has won the first edition of the Authenticity Project.

As part of the winning package, she would also receive mentorship from the Authenticity Project to boost her business.

The project

The brain behind the project, Mo Issa, said he was supported by Ruka Sanusi, the Chief Executives Officer (CEO) of Allden’s Lane, a business advisory body began to profile individuals who were fearlessly living out their passion.

He said the project aims at supporting genuine businesses that needs the support of other bodies to grow.

“The objective of The Authenticity Project is to inspire as many people as possible to follow their hearts when it comes to their careers, and not play small when it comes to doing what one loves”.

He said there was a call for submission for people who were pursuing their passion projects to come out with a proposal for support.

According to him, an evaluation committee was created to assess the submissions.

Mr. Issa added that out of thirty submissions; seven of the proposals were selected listed.

He further explained that said the race was narrowed three competitors namely Ms. Yasmin Kumi of Africa Foresight Group, Ms. Yvonne Ntiamoah of Board of Fashion and Ms. Priscilla Akoto-Bamfo, co-founder of Little Beginnings Trust Foundation.

She was elated at the opportunity, and The Authenticity Project team itself is thrilled to support Yasmin’s initiative-Africa Foresight Group.

Profile of Yesmin Kumi

Yasmin Kumi founded Africa Foresight Group (AFG) in 2015 to follow her passion of fostering local economic value creation in Africa.

Her company’s aim is to build local companies into global champions by offering world-class, locally accessible services.

She works together with a driven team to offer strategic advisory and market research services that meet global quality standards.

Yasmin holds an MBA degree and a Master’s degree in African Studies from the University of Oxford as well as a Bachelor’s Degree from European Business School and Seoul National University.

Entries for the second edition of The Authenticity Project will open on October 1 2017 and close on March 31 2018.



