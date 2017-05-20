We’ll support Felix Anyah to transform Korle Bu – Senior Staff

The Korle Bu Senior Staff Association of Ghana (KOSSA) has welcomed the appointment of Dr Felix Anyah as the new CEO of the hospital.

According to the Association, he has the expertise to turn around the fortunes of the health facility.

The Minister of Health, with the approval of President Akufo-Addo appointed Mr. Anyah to serve as the new CEO of the hospital.

Dr. Anyah who owns the Holy Trinity Health and Spa farm at Sogakope in the Volta Region has distinguished himself in the health and hospitality industry, receiving a plethora of awards in recognition of his efforts in that area.

His new role will see him oversee the day-to-day running of the health facility which has a long-standing record of stern opposition from its senior staff association.

But the President of KOSSA, Charles Offei-Palm in an interview with Citi News said it has no intention of contending with the new Chief Executive.

According to him, KOSSA only opposes the actions of the hospital’s management which it finds detrimental to the development of the facility.

“We fight CEOs who mismanage our funds, those who don’t follow processes and procedure, those who chop the money of Korle-Bu to see patients die. Looking at his [Dr. Anyah] background and his knowledge in healthcare delivery, we believe strongly that he can turn Korle-Bu around and so we are hoping to work with him to bring Korle-Bu to the standard we all want it to be,” he said.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana