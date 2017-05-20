Wassa Amenfi Central Assembly approves President’s nominee

Manso Amenfi (W/R), May 20, GNA – Mr Patrick Hockson Amponteng, a former teacher of Asankrangwa Senior High School in the Western region has been approved as the District Chief Executive of Wassa Amenfi Central assembly.

Out of 32 valid vote cast, Mr. Amponteng had 27 votes representing 84.4 per cent to win the position.

Four Assembly members voted against him and one vote rejected.

Addressing the Assembly members briefly after the election, the Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwaku Afriyie suggested that the district Assembly concept should be made partisan and he was prepared to endorse the concept when government considered it in the future.

Mr Amponteng expressed appreciation to the Assembly members and pledged to work closely with them to develop the Wassa Amenfi Central district.

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA