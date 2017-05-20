Top Oil opens new fuel station at Suhum

This brings to six the number of branches opened in the region, and 67 nationwide.

Top Oil Company Limited, a wholly indigenous oil-marketing company, has opened a new fuel station at Suhum in the Eastern Region.

Located on the Suhum-Nsawam highway, the new service station houses a supermarket as an addition to meet the needs of customers.

Drivers who patronised from the station on the day of the opening were also given 10 per cent discount on every gallon of fuel they bought.

In order to enhance security at the station and in the town in particular, the company donated a set of computer and accessories as well as a printer to the Suhum Municipal Police Directorate estimated at GH¢10,000.

The Ayerkotse Chief, Barima Narteh Anoma II, and the Chief Executive Officer of Top Oil Company, Mr Ben Atsu Agbomanyi, with the assistance of the Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr Gabriel G.H. Dari, cut the tape to inaugurate the new filling station.

Job creation

In his address, Mr Agbomanyi said the siting of the fuel station in the area would create jobs for the youth, adding that “all employees will be recruited from this town and surrounding communities.”

“The company welcomes the one district one factory (ODOF) policy introduced by the government. So we will ensure that we also open branches in all the districts of the country to enhance the job creation agenda of the government,” he said.

He also pledged to construct a bus terminal at a vantage point in the town to prevent wrongful parking by drivers who use the road.

Mr Dari lauded the decision of the company to site its office in the area, saying that it would create a lot of employment for the youth.

Safety laws

Mr Dari also advised the management of the company to abide by the rules and regulations governing their work to ensure the safety of their operations in the town.

“I must assure you that the people over here are ready to work with you, but you must also live by the safety rules regarding the job.

“Fire outbreaks are becoming rampant in the country, and it is your duty to ensure that some of these incidents do not occur over here,” he stated.

Appreciation

While lauding the management of Top Oil Company for the donation, the Suhum Municipal Police Commander, Superintendent of Police Mr Joseph Owusu, stated that security was a shared responsibility.

According to him, the police had plans in place to purchase some Information and Communication Technology (ICT) equipment to enhance their operations “so this one has come at an opportune time.”

Mr Owusu pledged that the police would use the items for the purpose for which they were presented, and gave an assurance that regular maintenance would be carried out on them to prolong their life.



