Toast for Superwomen (Photos)

A number of prominent female leaders were honoured at this year’s Superwoman Awards which is annually celebrated as part of the Mother’s Day.

The event which was put together by Jandel Event Planners and Florists attracted a lot of female dignitaries.

Event planner Jandel (right) exchanging pleasantries with some of the women

Award winners cutting the cake

Among those who were honoured were Madam Fatima Adamu, Entrepreneur/ Executive Director Royal Bank, Actress Lydia Forson, Madam Felicity Acquah, Consultant / Former MD EximGuaranty Bank, and Madam Florence Laast Founder of St. Martin De Porres School.

Some of the guests could not resist taking pictures of the event

The clergy were there to celebrate with the women

There was so much to eat