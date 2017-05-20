Stonebwoy Is One Of The Highest Paid Artistes In Africa—Manager Reveals

Manager of Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has revealed that his client is one of the highest paid artistes in Africa.

According to him, life is not about bragging about what you have, but instead staying focused and setting your priorities right.

“We are not broke and we equally understand show business. Yes we love money too and I can boldly say we make some good monies as well. Charlie, we only find delight in setting our priorities right (which always yields positive results)…Who knows? Maybe we are even richer than most bragging camps”

“What you guys don’t know is that Stonebwoy is one of the highest paid artistes in Africa. I smile gently anytime I come across posts saying the “Youth Man” is not making money”

“These ‘I Know Too Much’ old men should leave us alone. Please we have a different direction and we are happily accomplishing our mission” the post read.