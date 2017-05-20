Stanchart commits to support govt’s agenda

The newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), Mrs Mansa Nettey, has expressed the bank’s commitment to supporting the new government’s developmental agenda.

She said the bank had already embarked on a number of initiatives and projects in that regard.

Mrs Nettey said this when the management team of the bank paid a courtesy call on the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in Accra.

The courtesy call also provided a platform for the parties to deliberate on how to foster partnerships to create a conducive business environment for the businesses in the country to thrive.

She said the bank was committed to supporting the private sector, especially the Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMEs), to thrive.

“The private sector is an area we are looking to grow. We are also looking at supporting them and we have carved out a very special unit mainly because of the importance of the SME,” she added.

The newly-appointed CEO observed that she was particularly honoured to head the bank at this time and commended the President’s decision to appoint women in key positions in his administration.

End of tenure

The outgoing CEO of the bank, Mr Kweku Bedu-Addo, who led the team, informed the President about the end of his tenure as CEO of SCB Ghana Limited and introduced his successor, Mrs Nettey, to the President.

Mr Bedu-Addo said, “I am excited to be handing over to another Ghanaian who also is the first woman to head the bank in its 120-year history in the country. It is a rare honour with her extensive business experience and depth of client relationships, and I am confident that the bank will continue to consistently deliver value to shareholders.”

President expresses confidence

President Akufo-Addo congratulated Mrs Nettey and wished her well and said he was confident in her ability to lead the bank.

He noted that banks in the country were going through challenging times with increased regulation and scrutiny from regulators.

Also at the meeting was the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Francis Asenso Boakye. The team from SCB included the Head of Retail Banking, Ghana and West Africa, Mr Henry Baye; the Head of Corporate and Institutional Banking, Xorse Godzi; Head, Commercial Banking, Mr Kwabena Boateng; Head, Corporate Affairs & Brand and Marketing, Madam Asiedua Addae and the Business Planning Manager to the CEO, Mr Sam Peprah.



