‘Spent force’ Amidu an appendage of NPP: Minority

Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini

Former Minister of Justice and Attorney General Martin Amidu should not be taken seriously on his comments relating to the discharge of the eight members of the Delta Force, a private security arm within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), because he is doing the bidding of the governing party, Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, has said.

According to him, Mr Amidu does not deserve attention from well-meaning persons in Ghanaian society for serving as the conduit for the NPP’s mischievous acts.

The eight members of the pro-NPP vigilante group Delta Force were arrested and arraigned for storming a live court session in Kumasi and freeing 13 of their members who were standing trial for yanking out the President’s appointed security liaison in the Ashanti Region.

However, the State Attorney in Kumasi advised the police who were prosecuting the matter to drop the case since they could not adduce evidence against the eight accused persons.

The Minority in Parliament has condemned the released of the eight and urged that they be immediately re-arrested and prosecuted.

Mr Amidu waded into the controversy via a statement saying the State Attorney did an “excellent job” and did not need to have consulted the Attorney General before giving that advice. “The Ashanti Regional Office was, therefore, perfectly within the exercise of its prosecutorial discretion to deal with the case without further reference to the Attorney General in Accra,” he noted.

But speaking on the 505 programme on Class91.3FM hosted by Emefa Apawu on Friday May 19, Mr Fuseini said: “He is a politically spent force, and I am not sure we should be giving him the line that he doesn’t deserve. He clearly should be treated with the contempt that he deserves and I honestly don’t think that he is a serious political force that anybody must waste a lot of time on, because everybody knows that he is nothing more than an appendage of the NPP, the NPP used him as a conduit for their mischief and I’m sure we should dismiss him with all the contempt that he deserves.

“Looking at this particular issue, it is shocking that somebody who claims he is a dedicated citizen of this country, that in the face of this flagrant abuse of the intelligence of Ghanaians this is a person who can stand up and say that what the Attorney General has done, which is to demean and impugn the integrity of our judicial system, is what should be praised.

“Martin Amidu says that we should heap praise on the Attorney General for this glaring and crass incompetence that has been exhibited. The Attorney General’s office which is tasked to gather the requisite evidence and successfully prosecute the matter, what is the Attorney General therefore?

“If the Attorney General cannot gather evidence and garner the requisite level of prosecution that will give us convictions, what is the use of spending the tax payer’s money on the Attorney General, two deputies and Director of Public Prosecutions and an array of attorneys? It is a shame that the likes of Amidu are talking in the manner that they are talking.”