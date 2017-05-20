Shatta Wale downplays BET nomination snub

Shatta’s name was missing from a list of nominees that was released yesterday ahead of the Awards slated for June 25 at the Microsoft Theatre.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale says he is unperturbed about missing out on a Black Entertainment Television (BET) Best International Act nomination.

Many of his fans on social media were left disappointed following the release of the 2017 Best International Act nominees list which had Shatta’s rival Stonebwoy (winner of the award in 2015) as the only Ghanaian representative.

However, Shatta took to Twitter on Tuesday morning (May 16) to assure his fans that he was not bothered by the snub.

In a post written in pidgin English, he said he does not even know the whereabouts of his Basic Education certificate so he could care less about BET.

He added that his main focus was making money, quoting a line from his hit song Taking Over.

Below is a list of nominees for the Best International Act category;



