‘Select able executive members to change fortunes of NPP in V/R’

Mr Tetteh said the party could draw lessons from the party’s performance in the Central and Upper West regions in the 2012 and 2016 general elections.

A Volta Regional Secretary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Innocent Supremo Tetteh, has advised party activists to select able regional executive members to change the fortunes of the party in the region.

In the 2012 election, he said, out of 23 parliamentary seats in the Central Region, the NPP picked just eight, and the remaining 15 went to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The story in the Upper West Region was not different; out of 11 parliamentary seats, the NPP had none.

When the party put in place an able regional executive in the two regions, it won 19 seats in the Central Region and five in the Upper West Region, in the 2016 general election, regions which had always been considered as strongholds of the NDC.

That, he said, showed that it was also possible in the Volta Region under very able and determined executive.

‘’My number one vision in the short run is to focus on winning more parliamentary seats for the NPP throughout the entire Volta Region and not specifically in the northern part of the region; and in the long run, gradually close up the huge gap between the presidential votes of the NPP and NDC,’’ Mr Tetteh stated.

“NPP’s success in the Volta Region is my priority,’’ he concluded.



