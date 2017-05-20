Russian Anti-Doping Agency’s Isinbayeva expected to resign

Moscow.May 19, (GNA/dpa) – Olympic champion pole vaulter Yelena Isinbayeva is expected to resign from the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to avoid a conflict of interest with her role in the Russian Olympic committee, state media reported Friday.

The move, under pressure from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), is designed to make RUSADA more independent as Russia struggles with a far-reaching doping scandal among its athletes.

“This criteria is not intended to be against Lena,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko, in charge of sports issues, said in comments carried by state news outlet R-Sport.

Isinbayeva, who won gold in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics, is expected to leave her post as head of RUSADA’s supervisory board by the end of this month.

GNA