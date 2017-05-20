Rejection blues hit MDCE appointees in Volta Region

Ten others had been shot down in what could be described as a ‘rejection galore,’ with seven handed outright rejection, while three others have second opportunities within 10 days after the voting for re-election.

So far 15 out of the 25 Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo have been endorsed by their respective assemblies in the Volta Region.

Rejected appointees

The seven appointess, made up of three women and four men, who were given outright rejection are Millicent Kaburi Carboo, Biakoye; Ella Boateng, South Dayi; Josephine Boateng of Adaklu, Collins Arku, North Tongu; Emmanuel Louis Agama, South Tongu; Leonelson Adzidogah, Akatsi South, and Prince Sodoke Amuzu of Akatsi North.

The three others who managed to secure at least the 50 per cent votes and are waiting for their second chance to be endorsed in 10 days are Elvis Djampoh,Kpando; Andrews Teddy Ofori,Hohoe, and David Dickson Dzokpe, Agotime-Ziope.

Female appointees rejected

All three female appointees for the District Chief Executive (DCE) position in the region were rejected outright by their respective district assemblies.

The three failed to secure the required votes to be approved as DCEs.

Their respective assembly members denied them the opportunity in the second round voting as they could not poll 50 per cent of the votes cast as stipulated in the model standing orders of Metropolitan,Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Madam Josephine Boateng, who secured the lowest in terms of votes in the region, got only two votes against 15 ‘no votes’.

The Biakoye appointee, Madam Carboo, polled 18 votes representing 41.86 per cent of the total votes of 43, while Madam Ella Boateng polled 11 votes out of the 29 votes.

Madam Boateng’s rejection did not come as a surprise as even before the confirmation process had started, she had received stiff opposition through a press conference by some New Patriotic Party (NPP) members of the district who described her as an ‘alien’ to the party.

Fate of nominees

The fate of the three women lies with the President who has the power to re-nominate them or nominate other persons for the positions.

As it stands, the region does not have any female as it happened in the previous administration where five women were given the opportunity to serve in that capacity, including that of the regional capital,the Ho Municipality.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, expressed disappointment at the turn of events, expressing the hope that the President would re-nominate them and also the assemblies would endorse them to promote women leadership in the region.

Green light

Meanwhile, among those who have secured the green light are the Ho MCE, Nelson Akorli; Keta Municipal, Seth Yormewu; Ketu South, Edem Elliot Agbewornu; Afadjato South, Wisdom Semanu Seneadza; Central Tongu, Thomas Moore Zoranyah; Ho West, Ernest Victor Appau; Jasikan, Lawrence Aziale; Kadjebi, Maxwell Kofi Asiedu, and Ketu North, Anthony Avorgbedor.

The others are Krachi East, Patrick Jilma, Krachi Nchumuru, Augustine Appiah, Krachi West, Douglas Osei Nti, Nkwanta North, Jakayi Jackson, Nkwanta South, John Thasun, and North Dayi, Kudjo Edmund Atta.

The three nominees from Ho West, Ketu North and North Dayi secured 100 per cent votes.

Confirmation process

The confirmation, which ended last Tuesday, had relatively been smooth without much drama from aggrieved members except for a few places such as North Tongu and Hohoe where supporters of the nominees hurled insults at assembly members and government appointees for failing to endorse their candidates.

Both the regional minister and his deputy, Mr Maxwell Blagodzi, who supervised the exercise, expressed unhappiness at the outcome of the elections.



