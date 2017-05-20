Police would have found evidence if they wanted to – Kofi Bentil

The Vice President of IMANI-Ghana is accusing the police of complicity in the release of eight members of pro-NPP vigilante group, Delta Force who were tried for court raid.

Kofi Bentil suspects the heavy politics of the case may have crippled the police from acting.

Speaking on the Joy FM/MultiTV’s news analysis show Newsfile Saturday, the private legal practitioner said the police would have assembled enough evidence for prosecution if they wanted to.

“I am suggesting complicity…the police lack no ability to arrest people,” he said.

The release of the eight members of Delta Force who were tried for raiding a Kumasi Circuit court and forcefully releasing 13 of their colleagues from the court house has been widely condemned.

A Kumasi Circuit court discharged the men on the grounds that there is no evidence to incriminate them.

Sections of Ghanaians including the Minority in Parliament have berated government for the release.

The NDC MPs at a news conference said they suspect the men have been let go because of their affiliation to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu has asked government to cause the re-arrest of the men and for proper prosecution to be done.

A statement from the Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid said the A-G did not authorise the release of the eight and has instituted investigation into the matter.

The State Attorney who advised the court to release the men has defended his position, saying she was not given enough evidence by the police.

Discussing the matter on Newsfile, Mr Bentil said the police were not interested in dealing with the issue because of how partisan it has become.

“It will not be possible to convince a room of intelligence people that the Police could not find people who invaded the court in broad day light,” he said.

He cited a case in which a police by name Kwaku Ninja was murdered and buried underneath a house by some landguards at Ablekuma in Accra. The police investigated the matter and found out where the cop was buried.

If the police were able to gather intelligence and evidence enough to prosecute a matter like that, he wondered how they will not be able to gather evidence for an activity that happened in broad day light.

Mr Bentil said the issue may not be handled properly because “it is a situation where the big politics of the day is driving the issue.”

He cautioned the government to ensure that the men are re-arrested and the issue dealt with to diffuse the suspicion in the public.

Deputy A-G, Joseph Kpemka who was also on the show said the department will only re-arrest and prosecute the eight if sufficient evidence is provided.

He dismissed claim that the video recording circulating on social media about the incident is enough to ensure prosecution of the men.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | [email protected] | Instagram: @realbrakopowers