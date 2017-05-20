Nsawam/Adoagyiri MCE confirmed

Nsawam (E/R), May 20, GNA – Mr Isaac Kwadwo Boabeng, the President’s nominee for the position of Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nsawam Adoagyiri has been confirmed by the 42-member Assembly.

Mr Boabeng, a former Presiding Member of the Assembly scored 100 per cent ‘yes’ votes.

In a speech, he assured the members of unity and cooperation during his tenure of office to bring more developmental projects to uplift the Municipality.

Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, the Eastern Regional Minister who graced the occasion reminded the MCE of the task ahead, thus he must be humble and obedient to the Assembly members and the people to enable him implement his plans.

Other personalities present were; Mr O.B. Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Akuapem South and Mr Frank Anoh Dompreh, Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri.

Meanwhile three members of the Assembly have been selected of which one would be chosen as the Presiding Member on a date yet to be fixed.

