No ‘wee’ drama again – As Lilwin returns for Ghana Meets Naija

After an electrifying performance with Guru at Ghana Meets Naija on the said night, Lilwin came back on stage with a bag, saying it contained marijuana (wee), which he was going to sell to the crowd. But before he could say jack, his act was interrupted and he asked to exit the stage.

Comic Actor Lilwin has promised not to stoke unnecessary controversy such as his infamous ‘wee’ drama which caused him trouble at Ghana Meets Naija three years ago.

The unfortunate incident embarrassed him and also almost cost him an endorsement deal with communication giants MTN and he vowed never to have anything to do with the event and its organisers, Empire Entertainment again.

But it seems the actor could not stick to his guns as he is billed to mount the stage once again at this year’s Ghana Meets Naija scheduled for May 27 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

According to Lilwin, his act on the night will be without drama because he is going to perform his popular songs and exit the stage quietly. He however quickly added that he will leave a mark on the life of the party at this year’s Ghana Meets Naija.

“I don’t want to have any issues again so I have decided not to do any surprise act this year. The unfortunate situation three years ago nearly cost me the relationship I have with MTN.

“This year, I am going to engage my fans by performing songs such as Mama Boss Papa, Kooko, Does I Care and other songs I am yet to release”, he told Showbiz in an interview on Tuesday.

“I want Ghanaians to know the other side of me. It is rare to combine music and acting and I am blessed with both and I am successful in the two so on May 27, Ghanaians will have a feel of me which they will love very much”, the John and John star said.

Lilwin, whose coined phrase ‘I can’t think far’ went viral, has debunked money as the reason he rescinded his decision of never having anything to do with the Ghana Meets Naija event, saying he made up with Empire Entertainment because of the love he has for his fans and because he is not one to hold a grudge.

“I am doing this for my fans who have been there for me. Also for how long can I bear grudges against someone. Sometimes you need to let go of certain things and this incident with Empire Entertainment is one of such. I am cool with them now and I will certainly rock on the night” he added.



