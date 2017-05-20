Nkoranza North and South Districts confirm President’s Nominees

Busunya (BA), May 19, GNA – The assembly members for Nkoranza North District and NKoranza South Municipality have confirmed the President’s Nominees, as the Chief Executives for the two areas.

All the 37-member assembly voted in favour of Madam Gifty Akosa Arthur, as the Nkoranza North District Chief Executive, while Madam Diana Ataa Kusi also obtained 40 out of the 42 valid votes cast to become the Nkoranza South Municipal Chief Executive.

The elections were conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission separately, at Nkoranza, capital of Nkoranza South Municiplaity and Busunya, capital of Nkoranza North District.

The Nkoranza North District Assembly also elected Mr Michael Obour, a government appointee as the new Presiding Member and Mr Kwame Adu Gyamfi, the Assemblyman for the Akumsa-Domase was also elected as the Presiding Member for the Nkoranza South Municipal Assembly.

After voting, Mr Kwaku-Asomah, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, commended the Assembly members for the way and manner they conducted themselves.

He urged the assembly members to ensure a team work and offer the necessary support to the Chief Executives for development to thrive in the two areas.

The regional minister advised the two Chief Executives to be humble and serve the people without discrimination by ensuring the equitable distribution of projects to the local communities.

In their acceptance speeches, the two Chief Executives expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for their nominations and thanked the assembly members for their endorsement.

GNA

By Adu Simon, GNA