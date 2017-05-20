Netball Federation organizes tournament to commemorate AU Day

Accra, May 19, GNA – The Netball Federation of Ghana will organize a tournament on May 25 to commemorate Africa Unity Day.

A statement issued in Accra by Rev. E.D. Nikoi, President of the Federation, said the tournament would take place at the University of Ghana Netball court.

It said six teams: Krobo warriors from Krobo Odumase, Mighty Hands Netball Club of Adidome, Fair Point Ladies, based in Kpone, Koda Netball Club, Golden Ladies and All Stars, all of Accra, would take part in the one-day tournament.

The statement said the tournament is being jointly sponsored by Mr Goodwill Agyeman, an Accra-based businessman and Mr George Haladane-Luttrodt, a former Chairman of the Ghana Athletic Association and Life Chief Patron of the Federation.

The Umpires appointed for the tournament are Eugene Tetteh, Ernest Owusu Dabkyi, Benedicta Aku Agbodzalu and Kofi Asamoah Acheampong.

The technical Officers in charge of the tournament are Pricilla Edem Amuzu and Rita Naa Ayerkai Adjei.

Rev. Nikoi would be the Coordinator of the tournament.

GNA