National Theatre to host AU Day show

The National Symphony Orchestra (NSO), One Voice Choir, National Drama Company, Akoo Show Choir and students from Queens International School in Accra, will on Thursday, May 25 perform at the National Theatre in Accra to mark this year’s African Union (AU) Day.

The 3.00pm show is dubbed “Awake and Builld Africa.’ It aims at bringing people from diverse backgrounds together to promote patriotism and empower Africans to strife toward greater possibilities.

Conducted by Isaac Annor, the NSO is regarded by many as one of the best symphony orchestras on the continent. Its maiden 11-track album titled ‘The National Symphony Orchestra of Ghana Plays Ghanaian Classics’ was released recently and the 30-member orchestra is expected to play songs from the collection which contains compositions by artistes such as Agya Koo Nimo, Gyedu Blay Ambolley and Bob Pinodo.

Formed in 2004, the 53-member One Voice Choir performs a rich mix of gospel and patriotic songs as well as music that highlight social issues. The choir has delighted music lovers across the country and also in neighbouring Cote d’Ivoire.

Based at the National Theatre in Accra, the widely-travelled National Drama Company has a wide repertoire and is noted for high quality productions.

‘Awake and Build Africa’ is an annual affair presented by One Voice Choir in collaboration with the National Theatre.



