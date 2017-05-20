Nana Konadu steals show at Akwasidae

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings turned on the style with a calculated royal walk, stealing the show at Manhyia last Sunday during the Akwasidae festival.

The stylish former First Lady looked stunning dressed in a predominantly lemon green Kente kaba and slit teamed with her signature headgear and a pair of sunglasses.

As she made her way to pay homage to Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, each step of the flagbearer of the National Democratic Party(NDP) was greeted with cheers of ‘be bold, be bold’ from the audience in reference to her NDP catch phrase during last year’s elections.

Mrs Rawlings who was in the company of one of her grandchildren could not help but acknowledge the cheers from the crowd with her infectious smiles.

Last Sunday’s Akwasidae was special coming a day after Otumfuo celebrated his birthday on Saturday, May 6.

The Ashanti king used the occasion of his birthday to officially unveil the newly installed queen mother who happens to be his older sister, Nana Ama Konadu.

The event was graced by former president John Agyekum Kufuor, Minister of Aviation, Madam Cecelia Abena Dapaah, Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Simon Osei Mensah, as well as the Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Mr Osei Asibey Antwi.

The immediate past Deputy Regional Minister, Mr Andy Osei Okra, and the former District Chief

Executive of Obuasi, Mr Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, were among other dignitaries who joined the King to mark the Akwasidae Festival.