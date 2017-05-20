Nana Ampadu for ‘MTN Heroes of Change III’ climax

Veteran highlife star, Nana Kwame Ampadu, will be on stage at the National Theatre tonight, May 19, at a show to climax this year’s ‘MTN Heroes of Change’ television series.
The programme was a 13-week affair that highlighted how 10 ordinary Ghanaians were transforming lives in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment in their various communities. The series was shown on GTV, Multi TV, TV3 and GhOne.
Other artistes scheduled to perform at the show alongside Nana Ampadu are Kofi Kinaata, OJ, Osei Korankye and Abibigromma.
The ultimate MTN Hero of Change will walk away with GHC100,000 to support his/her work. Three category winners will each receive GHC30,000. The other six finalists will also receive GHC10,000 each.