Nana Ampadu for ‘MTN Heroes of Change III’ climax

Veteran highlife star, Nana Kwame Ampadu, will be on stage at the National Theatre tonight, May 19, at a show to climax this year’s ‘MTN Heroes of Change’ television series.

The programme was a 13-week affair that highlighted how 10 ordinary Ghanaians were transforming lives in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment in their various communities. The series was shown on GTV, Multi TV, TV3 and GhOne.