NADMO boss has 5 deputies – Abu Ramadan

The current Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh has five deputies.

They include, Deputy-General in charge of Operations, Deputy in charge of Finance and Administration, Deputy Technical, Deputy Monitoring, Evaluation and Transport and a Deputy in charge of Protocol and Relief and Reconstruction.

This was revealed by one of his deputies, Abu Ramadan who crossed carpet from the People’s National Convention (PNC) to the New Patriotic Party during the run-up to the 2016 general elections.

Mr. Ramadan is currently the Deputy-General of NADMO in charge of Operations.

Speaking on the Point Blank segment of Eyewitness News on Friday, Abu Ramadan rejected claims that the five deputies will put pressure on the public purse.

“The five deputies won’t make a difference neither will it change anything,” he argued.

110 Ministers

This comes on the back of a wave of bashing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has received for appointing a total of 110 Ministers and their deputies.

Many Ghanaians have complained that the supposed elephant sized Akufo-Addo’s government will over burden the national purse but government officials have refuted such claims saying it is in the interest of the country.

Mr. Ramadan also said he has not received an official vehicle adding that he uses his personal car.

“We don’t have official cars. I don’t have an official driver, I pay my own driver,” Abu Ramadan explained but affirmed that “I have an office [at NADMO].”

He also argued the need for the many deputy roles saying they play diverse roles at NADMO.

“NADMO as we speak today, our staff is a little under 7,000. The job of NADMO is so enormous that it can’t be put in the hands of a single person. Under NADMO alone we have more than 23 different units that work under NADMO. Anything you think of so long as it’s disaster we have a unit in NADMO that takes care of it.”

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifonline.com/Ghana

