Mzbel advices Mahama not to contest 2020 election

Controversial Singer Mzbel has advised former President John Mahama not to contest the 2020 presidential election.

She registered her concerns for Mr Mahama running again after she campaigned for him in the run-up to the December 7 election.

Mzbel is noted for defending the former president on social media and was pelted with an egg during a performance in Belgium by a woman who took offence in one of the musician’s comments against current President Akufo-Addo.

There has been a rancorous debate within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) which he led into the 2016 elections over his political future.

While Mr Mahama’s immediate family has insisted that he calls time on local politics, some leaders of the party including the National Organiser Kofi Adams, Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye have dismissed the idea.

They argue that Ghana’s first one-term President is the NDC’s best bet for Election 2020.

But the ‘E dey be’ and ‘Legelege’ hitmaker in a Facebook post Thursday, advised Mr Mahama against running.

“Hmmm so soon people are already asking for you to return in 2020… ‘Medi3’ I’m really against that! I don’t support it because I believe you should rise above the betrayal and pettiness of Ghanaian politics,” she posted.

“You have been accepted by the international community as a spokesman for Africa. Daddy please don’t descend into the Ghanaian gutter. Let those who betrayed you come up with their flagbearer,” she added

For now, the singer might find some consolation in what Mr Mahama’s younger brother, Ibrahim Mahama, has said about the former President’s family advising him not to contest the NDC primary to select a presidential candidate for 2020.

“He [former President Mahama] agreed with us,” Ibrahim said.

