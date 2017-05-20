Lydia Forson earns AMAA Nomination

Actress Lydia Forson has received a nomination in the Best Actress in Lead Role category at the 2017 Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) for her role in Peter Sedufia’s Keteke.

The Perfect Picture actress has a great competition in the likes of Vero Tshanda, Lupita Nyong’o, Bimbo Akintola, Josette Bushell-Mingo, Rita Dominic, Khabonina Quebec, and Zimkhitha Nyoka who were nominated in the same category.

An OldFilm production, Keteke, which features some of the esteemed movie stars in Ghana such as Adjetey Annang and Fred Amugi also got nominations in the Best Comedy and Costume Design categories.

Majid Michel is also contesting Adonijah Owiriwa, Warren Matsimola, Olu Jacobs, Papi Mpaka and Richard Seruwazi for the Best Actor In a Supporting Role award.

Lydia Forson’s dynamism in any role she plays has led her to work with some of the renowned African movie directors/ producers in award-winning movies such as Phone Swap (Kunle Afolayan), In the Cupboard (Desmond Elliot) and Masquerades (Xavier Arjis) which she co-wrote.

A writer, producer and activist, Lydia Forson featured in South African popular television series, Scandal and in 2015, was voted Female Personality of the Year at the 2015 Ghana Movie Awards.



