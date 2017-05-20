Liberty To Vent Their Spleen On Uncle T Football Club

File Photo

After a painful lose to Hearts of Oak last Sunday, Liberty Professionals have been offered another window to appease their fans as they host Division One League side – Uncle T Football Club at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman, Accra in the MTN FA Cup Round of 32 encounter this weekend.

Another defeat to the scientific soccer lads will have a serious impact on their psychology going into the second season of the 2017 Ghana Premier League, but Michael Osei would like to use this match as a catalyst ahead of their matchday 16 game against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Uncle T on the other hand can bet their last coin on the catch phrase of the MTN FA Cup, “Obiaa nnye obiaa,” which literally means that the game is not for the elite clubs.

Below are the full fixtures for the MTN FA Cup Round of 32 games:

Danbort FC vs. Heart of Lions (Sun)

New Salamina vs. Eleven Wonders

Wa All Stars vs. Bolga All Stars (Sun)

Goldstars vs. Elmina Sharks (Sun)

FC Samartex vs. Asokwa Deportivo (Sun)

Medeama SC vs. New Edubiase (Sun)

Hearts of Oak vs. Kotoku Royals (Sun)

Berekum Chelsea vs. BA United (Sun)

Bechem United vs. Guan United (Sun)

Steadfast vs. Power Sporting Club

Proud United vs. Asante Kotoko

Unistar Academy vs. WAFA

King Faisal vs. Wassaman

Young Wise vs. Okyeman Planners

Emmanuel FC vs. Amidaus Professionals (Sat)

