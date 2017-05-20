Let’s protect peace in country — Kumawuhemaa

Nana Serwaa Amponsah gave this advice on the occasion of the 27th anniversary celebration of her installation as the queenmother of the Kumawu Traditional Area.

The Queenmother of the Kumawu Traditional Area, Nana Serwaa Amponsah, has asked Ghanaians to protect the prevailing peace in the country. She advised Ghanaians not to sacrifice the prevailing peace for anything since nothing could be compared to or exchanged for peace.

According to her, sustaining the peace in the country should not be left in the hands of only the government and the security agencies but rather, it should be the collective effort of all citizens.

The ceremony attracted family relations, subjects, politicians, members of faith-based organisations, citizens of Kumawu and some other well wishers.

Also present were the Paramount Chief of the Kumawu Traditional Area, Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua, and some foreign dignitaries.

The ceremony re-enacted the rich culture of the people of Kumawu, tracing its origin to the present state with panache and in a thrilling atmosphere.

Nana Serwaa Amponsah expressed appreciation for the massive support during her long reign through the donation of drinks.

The people who came from all walks of life reciprocated the queenmother’s gesture with the presentation of gifts and other ornaments befitting the stool.

She pledged to work extra hard to bring the much-needed development to the people and help safeguard the relative peace in the area.

The queenmother seized the opportunity to commend Barima Sarfo Tweneboa Kodua for his support and dedication towards the peace and development of the Kumawu Traditional Area.

Education

The Canada-based queenmother appealed to parents to invest in the education of their children since it was the best investment they could bequeath to them, adding that such an investment would secure their future.

She explained that although it was the responsibility of the government to provide the needed infrastructure and resources for the development of education in the country, there was also the need for parents to contribute their quota towards it.



