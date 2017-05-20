Kyekyeku gets ready for European tour

Kyekyeku is an exciting young guitarist/songwriter and patrons of the +233 Jazz Bar & Grill in Accra would once again get a taste of why he is hailed across the continent as he plays at the venue on Saturday, May 20 before lunging into his 2017 European Summer Tour.

With his The Last 5 Days No Light Off Band, Kyekyeku explores classic African music styles such as Highlife, Afrobeat and folk palm wine and has gained reputation for his energy and regular references to pertinent social issues.

The upcoming tour will take Kyekyeku to Germany, Holland, Belgium and Spain for an introduction of his new 10-track ‘Higher Life on Palwine’ to new audiences.

Kyekyeku’s musical influences include Fela Kuti, Ebo Taylor, Gilberto Gil and Oliver Mtukudzi but he constantly praises his mentor, Agya Koo Nimo for helping him become a splendid exponent of Ghanaian traditional folk music for which the CNN African Voices programme described him as ‘Wizard with Guitar.’

The +233 Jazz Bar & Grill venue has always been supportive of Kyekyeku and the young star says he is happy to begin his European foray this summer with the 9.00pm concert there.



