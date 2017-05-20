Kofi Kinaata, others for ‘MTN Heroes of Change III’ finale

Some well-known music stars, including Kofi Kinaata, will tomorrow, May 19, help bring the curtain down on this year’s ‘MTN Heroes of Change’ television series at the National Theatre.

The series has been showing on selected television stations—GTV, Multi TV, TV3 and GhOne over the last 13 weeks and the sponsors want to see it out with a big splash of music.

Kofi Kinaata is currently riding high on the popularity charts with his ‘Confession’ song but he is also well-loved for tracks like ‘Sweetie Pie’ and ‘Susuka.’ Other artistes scheduled to perform at the 7.00pm programme are OJ, Nana Kwame Ampadu, Osei Korankye and Abibigromma.

The ‘MTN Heroes of Change’ is a competition among 10 personalities selected from across the country who have been sacrificing their time, energy and other resources to help improve their communities and brighten the lives of those who live there.

The finalists this year are Joseph Asakibeem, Dr Michael Edusei-Nsowah, Genevieve Basigha, Ibrahim Bafara Alhassan and Nana Prof Osei Darkwa III. The rest are Joana Deegbe, John Amankrah Essel, Rev. Fr Moses Asaah Awinongya, Rev. Monsignor Alex Bobby Benson and Jack Dawson.

They have all initiated projects beneficial to their localities and society as a whole and the artistes on parade would provide the appropriate ambience to help select which of them would walk away with the prizes at stake.

The ultimate winner will receive GH¢100,000 to support his/her community project.



