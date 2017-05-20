I want to be a doctor not a DJ – DJ Switch

The nine-year-old child DJ has no plans at all to control the console to become one of Ghana’s greatest and successful disk jockeys in future.

For those of who were surprised at DJ Switch’s dexterity on the console during TV3’s Talented Kidz Season 8, she is not done yet. She has another surprise for you.

Rather, she wants to become a gynaecologist to deal with the functions and diseases specific to women and girls, especially those affecting the reproductive system.

“What I am doing now as a DJ is only a passion. I know I am very good at it and people love it but that is not what I want to do in future. I want to become a medical doctor. In fact, I want to become a gynaecologist”, she told the Graphic Showbiz last Saturday in an exclusive interview.

DJ Switch real name Erica Tandoh was at the British Columbia College, Adjiriganor, where she performed as a guest entertainer during the school’s ‘International Day of Families Celebration’.

Asked why a gynaecologist, in particular, the winner of this year’s Talented Kidz said “I want to help our mothers because they suffer too much when they give birth.

“ I don’t know if my mother suffered when she gave birth to me but I have heard that a lot of women suffer during childbirth, so I want to help them”, she said.

The class four pupil of Ideas Junior College at Suame–Dadieso in the Western Region said although she would perform at events when contacted, her priority would be her education to enable her achieve her dream.

Her mother, Ms Lilian Mensah who accompanied her told Showbiz she was not surprised her daughter won the competition knowing how probing and intelligent she is.

“I have five children and she is the only girl but she is too curious so I decided to hand her over to my friend who is a DJ to train her for the audition and surprising she picked up so fast. The rest they say is history.

“She is not only good on the console but she is academically good as well so if she wants to become a doctor, we will give her the necessary support to make her dream a reality”, she added.

However, Mr Tawiah Evans a.k.a DJ Fuad, Erica’s trainer, who accompanied her to perform at the event last Saturday believes Erica will succeed in the male-dominated industry it given the necessary support.

“I taught her how to use the sync button, how to pitch the song, how to use the channel on the console as well as scratching and she picked up faster than I expected. I think she will go far in this industry”, he noted.



