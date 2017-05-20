Gospel acts take home flavours on tour

For many Ghanaians abroad, nothing brings the flavours of home more forcefully than live Ghanaian music. That’s why the folks in London have been anxiously waiting to know the venue for their turn of the ‘Our Gratitude UK Concerts’ involving gospel music greats Rev. Yawson, Gifty Osei, Tagoe Sisters and Noble Nketsiah supported by two United Kingdom-based artistes.

Two weeks after announcing dates for the Telford and Manchester shows, organisers of the concerts have revealed that the Pentagon Hall of the Globe Academy at Elephant & Castle will be the venue for the London bash on June 24.

“I am happy to say this event will not be your usual entertainment concert as we have carefully programmed it to be a pure meeting in God’s presence to thank him for bringing us so far as a nation,” said Dr Mac, CEO of Rainbow Radio, one of the organisers of the concerts.

The other organisers of the concerts, which primarily seek to inspire Christians in their gratitude, praise and thanksgiving, are Base Group Inc. and Showbiz Africa.

The concerts kick off on Friday, June 23, at the Telford Whitehouse Hotel. The London show is on Saturday, June 24, and Manchester has its turn at the Christ Apostolic Church Hall on Sunday, June 25.

Noble Nketsiah, one of the best-known gospel acts in this country, said though he had performed in many countries, the upcoming three-city tour would be his first with his fans in the UK.

Tagoe Sisters, who recorded many of their award-winning songs in the UK, were happy for the opportunity to sing again for their fans there.

Rev. Yawson also said he would use the tour to announce and perform songs from his upcoming new album for the first time.



