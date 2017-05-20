Ghanaian-born Qatar defender Mohammed Kasola wins Emir Cup with Al Sadd

Ghanaian-born Qatari international Mohammed Kasola starred for Al Sadd as they beat 2-1 Al Rayyan to lift the season’s Emir Cup at the newly refurbished Khalifa International Stadium on Friday.

Al Rayyan took the lead in the 49th minute through Brazilian striker Rodrigo Tabata.

But just seven minutes later, Al Sadd’s Hassan Al-Haydous scored from the spot to equalise and set up the thrilling finale.

Veteran Spanish midfielder Xavi provided the assist for Jugurtha Hamroun to fire home the winner in injury time, to cap a 2-1 victory for Al Sadd against rivals Al Rayyan.

Kasola came on in the second half with 37 minutes left to play.

Al Sadd have won the Emir Cup a record 16th time.

