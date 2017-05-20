Ghana tops Golden Movie Awards Africa entries

Ghana has topped the list of entries for this year’s Golden Movie Awards Africa (GMAA) scheduled to come off on July 8, 2017 in Accra. According to Mimi Andani, the Director of GMAA, more entries were received from Ghanaian filmmakers than from other countries.

“During the first two GMAA events, Nigeria topped the list of films received, however Ghana has taken over this year with a lot of series and short films,” she said.

She made this known when she announced the submission of films for this year’s GMAA closed on Thursday, May 10, 2017.

“We are glad to announce that by close of submissions last Thursday, the GMAA had received films from different African countries with 44.8 per cent more entries received this year compared to last year,” said Ms Andani.

Entries for this year’s event came from West, East, Central and Southern Africa. Countries from which entries were received include Ghana, Nigeria, Serra Leon, Cameroon, South Africa and Kenya.

The scheme requested films of all genres and lengths with any official language or subtitled in any official language. All films received would be screened and shortlisted by the Selection Committee made based on the awards’ criteria for the consideration of the Grand Jury.

Award-winning films in the various categories of the scheme will be chosen based on merit and the content of the films by a jury made up of experienced filmmakers and film industry practitioners of different nationalities.

Only films made between January 1, 2016 and January 31, 2017 would be considered in the 2017 awards which happens to be the third edition.

To make fair and just decisions in its choice for the various winners at the GMAA, the jury will consider relevant African stories, relevant methods of storytelling, technical excellence and other important factors of filmmaking.

GMAA is an initiative by NMJ Ghana and its Ghanaian and international partners to reward excellence in filmmaking on the Africa continent and among Africans in the diaspora.



