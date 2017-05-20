Ghana revises fuel sulphur content from 3000ppm to 50ppm beginning July 1

This, according to the Vice President was to help reduce respiratory diseases triggered by fuel toxins with high Sulphur content.

Effective July 1, 2017, the Sulphur content in petroleum products in Ghana is to be reduced from 3000 parts per million (ppm) to 50ppm in line with a new government policy, the Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced.

The move will see Ghana moving to same levels as what pertains in East African and Western countries.

The Vice President said the July 1 date was to allow people to adjust and added that it was a major policy for government, as far as the environment and toxins were concerned.

Renewable energy

Dr Bawumia said because Ghana was moving towards renewable energy, “from now on, we are no longer going to accept any thermal power purchase agreements (PPA), it’s over. From now going if you are bringing in a PPA, it has to be renewable energy, that is what you are producing. If you don’t have renewable energy to produce, don’t come to Ghana, you have to go elsewhere,” he said.

