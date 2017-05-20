Ghana news: Gyataba to file for contempt against police

This is after a Kumasi High Court, presided over by Justice Nicholas Mensah Cudjoe Abodakpi on April 12, 2017, ordered that his two vehicles in police custody be brought to the court premises.

The Founder and National Chairman of the United Front Party (UFP), Nana Agyenim Boateng, aka Gyataba, is to file a motion for contempt of court against the Suame Divisional Police Command for failing to comply with a court order.

In an interview, Mr Agyenim Boateng told the Daily Graphic in the company of a court bailiff, that he had been at the Suame Divisional Police to witness the court’s order being served on the police.

However as of the time of filing this report, the two pickups with registration numbers GM 1842-16 and GM 1413- 16 were still parked at the Suame Police Command.

During the previous court sitting, Justice Abodakpi said he did not understand why a person or a group of persons could seize someone’s property without a court order.

According to him, “not even the President of the Republic of Ghana” could seize vehicles of a Ghanaian national without an order from the law court.

Fairness

Justice Abodakpi maintained with reference to Article 125 of the 1992 Constitution that, the court had power to ensure that parties to the litigation were treated fairly.

For that reason, he said the applicants, both Mr Agyenim Boateng and Tanink Ghana Limited, as of the time of the court sitting, had established a prima facie evidence to claim ownership of the two vehicles.

Again, he said checks made by the court also at the office of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) confirmed the two vehicles were registered by the applicants.

He, therefore, ordered that the two vehicles be moved from the Suame Police Station where they were parked to the court premises pending ruling on the case.

Background

The court at its sitting on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 adjourned proceedings to March 30, 2017 and later to April 12, to enable counsel for the applicants, Mr William Osei Kufour, to study the reason for the late response to the writ of summons served on the Suame Divisional Police Commander, Mr Darko Offei Lomottey.

Some members of the Invincible Forces stormed the residence of Mr Agyenim Boateng at Fufuo near Barekese in the Atwima Nwabiagya District in the Ashanti Region in his absence and with the help of Mr Lomottey, forcibly towed the two pickups away.

The two vehicles were kept in police custody and parked at the Suame Divisional Police Command.

The Invincible Forces prior to the seizure had alleged on radio that the pickups belonged to the National Security and that they were working to protect national property.



