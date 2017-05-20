Former Ghana star Michael Essien dramatically takes to mowing ahead of Persib Bandung training

Former Ghana and Chelsea star Michael Essien showed off his funny side on Friday afternoon at Persib Bandung training grounds when he took over the mowing of the pitch ahead of the team’s training.

Reports are that the field engineers were clearing the bushy area for the side to train and had not finished before the team arrived.

The Ghana superstar in a humbled state took one mowing machine from the engineers, hanged it on his back and started clearing the bush in an act that took everyone by surprise.

Essien joined the Indonesian side about three months ago and has impacted positively on the side since his arrival.

