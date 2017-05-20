Former diplomatic envoys call-on ex-President Mahama

During a call on him in Accra, their spokesperson Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley, congratulated Mr Mahama for his dedicated service to Ghana and noted that he served with honour and distinction.

Non-career Ambassadors and High Commissioners who served under former President John Dramani Mahama have expressed gratitude to him for the honour and opportunity to serve the country abroad.

The visit by the former envoys was published on the website of the former President – www.johnmahama.org.

The envoys reportedly said their service at their various postings helped to contribute to the improvement of Ghana’s image.

“Our presence in those countries significantly improved Ghana’s international relations and image”, Ambassador Yalley said.

He also spoke about the extent of Diaspora engagement that was pursued during Mr Mahama’s tenure, which was in fulfilment of one of the mandates given them in addition to trade and investment promotion.

The former President welcomed the envoys back home and thanked them for their contributions to the development of the country.

Mr Mahama also encouraged them to continue in whatever way they can to aid in the development of the country.

He also urged them to come to terms with their loss in the elections and remain united.

“We have to come to terms with the loss and it is not how many times you fall but how early you get up to run. This is not the time for blame”, he stated.

Speaking about the emerging leadership issues, President Mahama said, this is not a priority now since the dynamics of the times will allow the leadership to emerge.

The envoys were recalled in compliance with the Presidential Transition Act, which places non-career diplomats in the category of public servants whose tenure ends with the coming into office of a new government.

Present at the meeting were former Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah, and former Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hanna Tetteh.



