Ex-Black Stars forward Baba Armando takes aim at Maxwell Konadu’s role in the Black Stars

Former Black Stars forward Baba Adamu Amando has launched a scathing attack on Maxwell Konadu’s role in the Black Stars technical team, labeling him as the gossip of the team.

The Ghana FA recently unveiled Kwasi Appiah as the head coach of Black Stars, handing him two assistants in the persons of Tanko Ibrahim and Maxwell Konadu as first and second assistants respectively.

But Baba Armando believes Maxwell Konadu’s appointment as the team’s second deputy coach is irrelevant but hailed the other appointees.

‘I love the group, trust me. The inclusion of Richard Kingston and Stephen Appiah is a very good thing they have done. They can go far; but have you ever seen a country with a third coach? What is the third coach doing there? Isn’t he there as the gossip of team?’ He queried.

According to him, he believes the reign of Maxwell Konadu as the assistant coach has elapsed and hence he should be shown the exit from the Black Stars team.

‘Maxwell has been planted there as the gossip within the team. When Maxwell was the deputy to Kwasi Appiah, did he have another coach as a second assistant? So, if Kwasi Appiah has been re-assigned and he’s brought Ibrahim Tanko as his assistant, what is Maxwell still doing there? Why don’t him be thrown out of the team so that Kwasi Appiah can have his peace of mind?’ Baba Armando blurted.

Baba Armando was a member of the Black Stars squad for the 2006 Nations Cup but was dropped in controversial circumstances for the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.

