Estate developers urged to serve residents interest

He said in order to decongest the major cities in the country, amenities such as schools, hospitals, supermarkets and security that would serve the interest of residents needed to be provided.

The Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic Bank, Mr Alhassan Andani, has urged estate developers to invest in the interest of their residents by creating real communities that will cater for the welfare of their people.

He was speaking at a ceremony to inaugurate a business centre by Agri-Cattle Lakeside Estate Limited at its Lakeside Estate sub-metro at Adentan.

The Lakeside Business Centre (LBC), which is a three-storey building, will boast of a banking hall, mortgage centre, supermarket, pharmacy, doctor’s office, restaurant, commercial shop and their new head office.

The LBC is the third evolution of Lakeside Estate which started in 1974 as Agri-Cattle Ltd in industrial farming with 1,000 herd of cattle and 4,000 acres of agrarian land that evolved into an estate developer providing affordable housing.

Mr Andani commended Lakeside Estate for seeking the welfare of its residents, recalling a personal involvement with the Kalmoni family since 1992 and described them as visionary people who planned for the future.

The Director of Lakeside Estate, Alhaji Salah Kweku Kalmoni, noted that as the Lakeside Estate community was developing, it had become necessary that such investments were made.

Lakeside Estate, he disclosed, had successfully built and sold over 1,000 houses, two commercial shops and for 15 years run the Lakeside Marina Park, and “with the support of an institutional investor, we have the Madina Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) and the Swedish Ghana Medical Centre (SGMC),” he said.

“We are also developing a kilometre dual carriage road at the northern end of University Avenue reserved for large national and international companies,” he added.

The new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Adenta, Nii Noi Adumoah, paid tribute to the Lakeside Estate and the Kalmoni Group for contributing to national development through the investment of infrastructural facilities and gave the assurance that the government would continue to partner private businesses for accelerated development.

The Managing Director of Lakeside Estate, Dr Prince-Joseph M. K. Ayiku, reaffirmed the company’s position that the business centre was part of a bigger plan for the area. “As the community develops, needs arise which must be catered for. We have invested in security, health, education and many other sectors and will continue with such investments for the welfare of our residents,” he noted.



