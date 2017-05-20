Empowerment Worship Centre hosts Travis Greene and Nathaniel Bassey

The Empowerment Worship Centre will host Renowned American gospel singer, Travis Greene and Nigeria’s Nathaniel Bassey to a 24-hour prayer marathon session interspersed with worship and praise.
Dubbed “Stand In The Gap”, the event promises an intense atmosphere of prayer to be led by the founder and General Overseer of the church Pastor Gideon Danso.
He will be supported by other men and women of God including Pastor Cindy Trimm, Robert Ampiah Kofi, Edward Boateng and Ben Doku.
Scheduled to come off from 18 to 20 May 2017 at the church’s auditorium at Achimota, patrons will experience an intense time of worship and praise.