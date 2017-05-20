Ejisu-Juaben gaining notoriety for rejecting nominees

At a voting exercise last Friday at the municipal capital, Ejisu, Madam Derkyi failed to secure two-thirds majority of the votes.

Assembly members in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality in the Ashanti Region have rejected the President’s nominee, Madam Beatrice Serwaa Derkyi.

She, therefore, became one of those to have been rejected by assembly members in the Ashanti Region as chief executive nominees.

Notoriety of MCE rejection

The Ejisu-Juaben Municipality is gradually gaining notoriety for always rejecting the President’s nominee.

In former President John Dramani Mahama’s administration, the then appointee, Mr Kwaku Afrifa Yamoah-Ponko, was rejected by assembly members.

Not even his second and third nominations by the President would make the assembly members endorse him.

The assembly was later overseen by the then Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr Andy Okrah, till the 2016 elections, when he left office.

Ashanti Region rejections

However, for this year, out of the 30 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive (MMDCEs) nominees, 27 of them have been confirmed with the remaining three, including Madam Derkyi, yet to be endorsed.

Out of the 68 total assembly members – 21 government appointees and 47 elected – 39 of them voted Yes for Madam Serwaa Derkyi, while 28 voted No and one ballot was rejected.

This forced the assembly to prepare for a second round of election within 10 days.

Alhaji Alidu Seidu, a Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) appointee, was the first to be rejected by assembly members at Asokore Mampong.

He was last Thursday, upon nomination by the President, endorsed by the assembly members.

Both Mr Kyei Baffour and Mr Joseph Kwasi Asumin of the Asante Akyem Central Municipality and Bosomtwe District respectively have also been rejected.

People’s mother

The Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Madam Elizabeth Agyeman (aka People’s Mother), and other functionaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) witnessed the voting.

She appealed to the assembly members to help endorse the President’s nomination in the next election.



