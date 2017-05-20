Dzodze youth club hails Ketu-North DCE

The Dzodze Youth Club has congratulated Anthony Avorgbedor after he was confirmed as the Chief Executive of Ketu North District.

The group in a statement described him as a “valuable and precious asset not only in politics but also in entrepreneurship being an astute businessman.”

Mr. Avorgbedor garnered 55 out of 55 of the total votes cast; representing a 100 percent approval during his confirmation sitting.

“It is in this spirit that we members of Dzodze Youth Club (DYC) join hands to express our unparalleled congratulations to you upon your assumption to office and also thank the President for the opportunity granted you- our illustrious brother.”

Find below the full statement.

DZODZE YOUTH CLUB(DYC) CONGRATULATES HON ANTHONY AVORGBEDOR, DCE

The Executives and the entire membership of Dzodze Youth Club wish to congratulate Hon Anthony Avorgbedor upon his confirmation as the Chief Executive of Ketu North District.

In accordance with the provisions of the Local Government Act, the President nominated you to represent him at the highest office of the Ketu North District Assembly.

Your nomination was overwhelmingly endorsed by the Assembly Members yesterday [15th May 2017] when you garnered 55 out of 55 of the total votes cast; representing a 100% approval.

You are a valuable and precious asset not only in politics but also in entrepreneurship being an astute businessman. We were therefore not in any breath of surprise when the President nominated you.

The Member of Parliament for the Area Dr James Klutse Avedzi who doubles as the Deputy Minority Leader of Ghana’s Parliament together with Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs; Hon Kofi Dzamesi, the Volta Regional Minister; Dr Archibald Letsa , the Chiefs and Elders of the District, and the former DCEs who were present yesterday to supervise the process openly pledged their commitment to support you in your endeavours as the new DCE.

The process yesterday did not only manifest our people’s understanding of democratic processes but also demonstrated to the world our resolve to champion development collectively irrespective of our political affiliations.

It is in this spirit that we members of Dzodze Youth Club (DYC) join hands to express our unparalleled congratulations to you upon your assumption to office and also thank the President for the opportunity granted you- our illustrious brother.

It is our fervent conviction that you [with your assembly members and other key stakeholders] would in no doubt work collectively to ensure the growth and development of the district particularly the youth.

We are by this committed to working with your outfit as a leading youth group in the district.

Thanks.

………… [SIGNED] …………

King Nobert Akpablie

Director of Communications

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana