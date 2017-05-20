Discharge of 8 Delta Force members unfortunate — PPP

Last Wednesday, the eight members of the vigilante group affiliated to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who were arrested and charged for allegedly aiding the 13 members of the group to escape lawful custody in Kumasi were discharged.

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has described as unfortunate and sad the discharge of eight Delta Force members by a Kumasi Circuit Court.

According to the PPP, what took place at the Kumasi Circuit Court was a blot on the conscience of the country’s democratic dispensation.

Giving the party’s reaction in an interview yesterday, the National Secretary of the party, Mr Murtala Mohammed, said what former President John Mahama did and was voted out of power was sadly being repeated by the NPP government.

He, therefore, urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to work hard to reverse the perception that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NPP were ‘’the same albatross hanging around the neck of Ghanaians.”

Background

The Kumasi Circuit Court, presided over by Mrs Patricia Amponsah, last Wednesday discharged the eight members of the Delta Force who were arrested and charged with aiding the 13 members of the group to escape lawful custody in Kumasi.

This follows an advice by the Attorney General that there was no evidence to support the arrest and charges levelled against the eight.

When the case was called, the Prosecutor, ACP Mr Okyere Darko, told the court that the Attorney General’s (AG) office had asked that the charges be withdrawn for lack of evidence and submitted the document detailing the reasons to the judge.

Nevertheless, Mr Mohammed insisted the move was wrong and a sad occurrence.

He said the PPP had advised Ghanaians during the 2016 elections that both the NDC and the NPP were the same and the current happenings had vindicated the long-held position of the PPP.

He stated that until Ghanaians were made aware of this fact and encouraged to change their pattern of voting, the end results would be the same perpetual cycle of poor governance.

PPP reorganisation

Mr Mohammed said the reorganisation of the PPP towards Election 2020 was underway throughout the country and that the party had adopted ‘Duka Daya’, which in Hausa language means ‘they are all the same people’ as its reorganisation theme and expressed the hope that with what was happening on the governance front, Ghanaians would be awake and vote the PPP at the 2020 polls.



