Builsa South Assembly confirms DCE

Fumbisi (UE) May 18, GNA – The Builsa South District Assembly has voted to confirm the President’s nominee, Mr Daniel Kwame Gariba, a business man, as the District Chief Executive.

Out of the 27 eligible voters present at the Assembly meeting, 26 members endorsed the President’s nominee while one voted against him.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Rockson Bukari, in an address after swearing in the new DCE, commended the members for readily accepting the President’s nominee and urged them to remain united and work together devoid of partisan politics, to develop the District.

He cautioned against allowing political party affiliations to influence their deliberations at meetings, saying if that was used, they could not make concrete decisions in the interest of the people.

He urged the new DCE to be open to all and accept suggestions and constructive contributions and criticisms that would help build the area.

Mr Gariba thanked the Assembly for the confidence they had in him and assured them that he would be opened to all contributions from members to develop the area.

He told them not to shy away from telling him the truth, especially if it was for the benefit of the District, saying he would place the growth of the area above personal interest and ego.

By Ernest Wedam, GNA