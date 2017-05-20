Buabeng to be confirmed MCE of Nsawam-Adoagyiri

Mr Isaac Kwadjo Buabeng was unanimously endorsed by all the 42 members present during voting by the assembly at Nsawam in the Eastern Region last Friday.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly has confirmed the President’s nominee for the position of Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

An elated Mr Buabeng, who was the Presiding Member of the assembly and the Constituency Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), told the Daily Graphic in an interview that he was not taking his overwhelming endorsement by the assembly members for granted.

Thanks members

He thanked the assembly members for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to work hard to promote the welfare of the people.

Mr Buabeng has a very good appreciation of the local government system, having been an assembly member for three terms.

He said he was ready to team up with all the assembly members to implement the development agenda of the assembly.

He also thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing him to represent him in the municipality.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, who was present at the assembly meeting, appealed to the assembly members to work with the MCE as a team to achieve the objectives of the government.

He said the doors of the Eastern Regional Co-ordinating Council was always open for consultation on the direction of the vision of the government.

A Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Mr O. B. Amoah, stressed the need for constant dialogue within the ranks of the assembly to avoid a situation where a section would decide to sit on the fence.

Presiding member

At the same function, the assembly failed to elect a presiding member.

None of the three candidates was able to poll the two-thirds majority required to be elected as a presiding member.

Mr Mustapha Sewor polled 16 votes, while Mr Otoo Bekoe garnered 17 votes with Nana Amoako Ampong having nine.

By the local government regulations, Mr Sewor and Mr Bekoe will have the opportunity to contest for the position at a date yet to be fixed.



